P-Valley season 3 renewal: Will news come in September?

If you are like us, then we tend to think that you are very much ready to get a P-Valley season 3 renewal. It’s been a little while now since the end of season 2, and it’s long enough to leave us wondering what in the world the folks over at Starz are doing. Why are you guys keeping us waiting for so long?

Given that we’re so close to the weekend, we’re starting to let go of hope that we’re going to be finding out if the show is coming back or not over the next few days. As for whether we will learn by the end of next month, that’s where things become a little bit more interesting.

If Starz does know that they want to bring the show back, then they probably realize that they don’t benefit all that much from waiting a long time to get the announcement out there. The better thing to do for the sake of the long-term future here is go ahead and announce a season 3 early and give people a chance to get excited and speculate. We do think that more is coming, and there is little reason to think otherwise. Not only does the drama have a devoted following, but it is also beloved by critics. It’s hard to figure out a logical reason why anyone would want to slow down the show’s momentum here, so we tend to believe there are negotiations happening.

Remember that the earlier a show like this does get the renewal, the earlier that it can really hit the ground running when it comes to getting new scripts together and, eventually, getting into production. That leads to it arriving to viewers all over the country that much sooner. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best!

