Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 23: Easter Sunday

Next week on MTV you’re going to have a chance to see Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 23 — and there is potential for a lot of fun and drama at the same exact time.

For starters, it’s Easter Sunday! Isn’t that a celebration of all things good and holy? Well, maybe on some shows. Not necessarily this one. There’s going to be some drinking (at least around the holiday, if not the same itself), some antics, and hopefully a chance for some nostalgia since you are going to see the roommates on the boardwalk. Sure, it’s fun to see them travel every now and then to the lines of San Diego or El Paso, but there is still something about the old-school charm that can be fun to watch.

Want to get a few more specifics? Then go ahead and check out the season 5 episode 23 synopsis below:

Easter Sunday: Jersey Shore style. Lola the Bunny returns, Angelina and Snooki wreak havoc at a winery, and the roommates enjoy an old-fashioned night out on the boardwalk. The only thing standing in the way of a good time is the beef between Mike & Deena.

The one big of bad news that we’ve gotta report here is pretty simple: We are getting close to the end of the season. That means every episode matters a little bit more, especially when it remains unclear whether or not we’re getting another installment down the road. Of course we don’t think that MTV is going to move away from this franchise anytime soon, but it’s hard to ever predict anything in a pretty volatile TV landscape these days.

What do most want to see on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 23 when it airs next week?

