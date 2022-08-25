Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: The path ahead

We’re a couple of episodes into Raising Kanan at this point, so where’s the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date news? We know that there’s some good stuff to be excited for here.

First and foremost, though, we should note that so long as Raising Kanan is on the air, you’re not going to see this one join it. That’s just the natural way of things when it comes to the greater universe. We know that Raising Kanan will be around until October, so that limits some of the possibilities for Ghost.

When we do think about the Michael Rainey Jr. show, though, there is a path moving forward with it that makes at least a good bit of sense. What are we talking about here? Well, it starts with getting the news about a date out there at some point next month. That way, you’re getting attention of Raising Kanan viewers, plus also promoting the show in plenty of time for people who aren’t watching the prequel. If you make the start date in November, then you’re also opening yourself up to doing something pretty darn similar to what we got last year. Just remember for a moment that Ghost season 2 aired the first half of its episodes in the fall, and then took a short hiatus before coming back in the winter.

Whenever the premiere date is announced, we’re sure that there’s going to be a teaser to go along with it. That could go along with a more substantial trailer launching at some point closer to the premiere.

