Chicago Med season 8 spoilers: Meet Jack Egan, Nellie Cuevas

As we get ourselves set up for the Chicago Med season 8 premiere on NBC next month, isn’t it nice to share more casting news? We certainly think so, and this is why we’re happy to present something new today.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see Grimm star Sasha Roiz recur on the show as Jack Egan, described only as “a multimillionaire renaissance man.” What sort of role would he have with the hospital? Maybe we’re just projecting our own story predictions onto the show, but we could easily see him being one of those guys who comes in and claims that he is going to “mix things up” in some dramatic way at the hospital. Also, none of their ideas may actually work and then they cause more problems than they solve.

Meanwhile, The Wonder Years actress Lilah Richcreek Estrada is also going to recur moving forward as Nellie Cuevas, “a psych fellow working alongside Dr. Charles.” We’re always game to see Charles paired with someone else; we do think that it’s nice to give him some new foils to challenge his way of thinking.

We know that the long-running medical drama will be coming back on September 21, where it will air alongside the likes of Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD. It would be nice if we got to see some sort of epic three-show crossover in the near future similar to what we’re going to get with Law & Order this fall, but nothing has been announced there as of yet and we may be forced to wait a good while in order to see it.

So when will we get a first-look promo?

Given that NBC did just reveal one for the aforementioned Law & Order crossover a little earlier this week, we’re optimistic we will get something soon. It is largely a matter of when.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see with these new Chicago Med season 8 additions?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







