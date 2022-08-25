Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The best path forward

The road to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date has been circuitous, to put it lightly. Based on how early we learned the season 2 premiere date compared to when it actually came on the air, we will be the first to say that we expected a little more news to come out sooner rather than later here. That hasn’t happened.

So now that we are closing in on the month of September, what is the best path forward for the comedy? Is there one that is altogether clear right now?

The biggest question that we are currently left to wonder is whether or not Apple will greenlight a season 3 premiere date prior to the Emmys on September 12. In a way, it makes sense to do so given that otherwise, the cast will be asked about it relentlessly throughout the awards show. To us, the best-case scenario would be to announce the date over the next two weeks, and that gives everyone at the awards show a chance to be asked about something a little bit more specific.

Ultimately, we also think that Apple needs to announce something by the Emmys if they are putting the show out in either late October or early November. Otherwise, they aren’t giving themselves a lot of time to promote it! If they reveal a teaser alongside the date, they give viewers something more to look forward to and at this point, we think that’s necessary. There’s only so long vague teases from the cast can sustain everyone, and you want to keep hyping the show up while people remain enthusiastic. After all, there does come a certain point where the buzz could quiet down … though we hope it’s not anytime soon.

Also, we still hope season 3 isn’t the final season … though all the evidence out there makes us nervous.

