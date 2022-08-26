Big Brother 24: Was Jasmine Davis evicted from Big Brochella?

Did we see the end of Jasmine Davis on Big Brother 24 tonight? Her eviction seemed to be a long time coming.

We know that whenever able, the producers do like to milk a little bit of drama out of an impending eviction. However, there was no real way to do that here. From the moment that Michael won Head of Household it was clear that this was the plan; while he did consider taking out Monte for a second, we think that Brittany wanting to keep Monte, plus the uncertainty of Dyre Fest, made it clear that the safe move was best. Down the road, Michael will understand that more — if Dyre Fest does stick together, he needs someone like Monte in the game to gun for Head of Household.

We’re not going to pretend like Jasmine was a fan favorite for most of the season; she wasn’t. Her behavior towards Taylor and others has been frustrating and mean at times, and we hope that she can watch some of it back after the fact and process more of why fans the way that they do. We will admit that she did produce some good unintentional comedy, mostly in the form of Muffingate and the relationship that she had with Turner.

Michael told her on Wednesday alongside Taylor and Brittany that she’d be leaving the game, so Jasmine has known for a while. She had ample time to pack, and of course prepare for what she was going to say to Julie. Not blindsiding her may make for more boring TV, but it was the right move strategically to make sure she didn’t head to jury holding any grudges.

Related – Check out more DAILY Big Brother updates

The vote

It was unanimous, of course, and this marks the end of Jasmine’s time in the game — and also her comparing Julie Chen Moonves to various items of food.

What did you think about Jasmine Davis’ eviction on Big Brother 24 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







