Big Brother 24: Was Joseph Abdin evicted from Dyre Fest?

Tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode was sure to smash a lot of hearts — that’s what happens when Joseph Abdin is set to be evicted.

We’ll be one of the first to admit that we totally misjudged Joseph going into the season; we thought he was going to fit into the same archetype as most other muscular bros in the game. He wasn’t that in the slightest. Sure, he did work out a lot, but he was funny, insightful, and had a really good social game. He came across as loyal, genuine, and attentive to the needs of other people. He’s been consistently one of our favorites to watch all season.

Before we continue… – Be sure to grab some other Big Brother news, including DAILY live-feed scoop

Unfortunately, what we’ve also seen is that some things that make him a good person in life were also a downfall for him in the game — take being too trusting, for example. He should have realized that at some point, Kyle could potentially choose Alyssa instead of the Leftovers. If he had went to Terrance about it first and painted Kyle as this wrecking ball who formed the Leftovers and was the mastermind of it, who knows where things could have gone this week? He had put too much stock in Kyle being okay sending his showmance packing when that wasn’t going to be the case.

While his eviction seems to be pretty set entering the show tonight, we can say this: We 100% think that Joseph will be back on CBS at some point if he wants it. We could easily see him on The Challenge USA if there’s another season of that or The Amazing Race, potentially with Taylor.

It’s official

Joseph was gone, and he never really had that much of a chance. For now, he has to be included on the list of one of the more screwed-over houseguests, right?

What did you think about Joseph Abdin’s game on Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







