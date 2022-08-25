The Resident season 6 promo: Is Padma in danger?

As you prepare for the start of The Resident season 6 on Fox next month, there are plenty of reasons for excitement … and also concern. The latest proof of that can be found in the video below!

In this first-look promo for the new season, you see Matt Czuchry and most of the rest of the cast set against Coldplay’s “People of the Pride” — also, some serious danger for a part of the hospital’s extended family.

If you think back to the end of season 5, AJ decided to help Padma become a mom — and also be a part of the children’s lives. (Remember, we learned that she is expecting twins!) Unfortunately, it seems like Padma and her babies’ lives could be in jeopardy. Because this show loves to throw drama at us no matter where you look, we can’t be surprised by where things are right now. Of course, there is still a chance that everything will end up okay in the end. (After killing off Nic near the start of last season, we really don’t need any more tragedy to spread throughout the world of this show.)

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

As for what else we’re going to be seeing on this upcoming season, we are hoping that the early going is going to show us Conrad making a big choice between Cade and Billie. As of right now, everything is up in the air with that, though we tend to think most fans are Team Billie. The two of them have known each other longer, and they both were close to Nic. That sort of emotional bond is something that can translate well into a much larger bond or relationship.

You can see the full promo below; remember that season 6 starts on September 20!

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







