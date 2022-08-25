Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: Is September month for news?

Are we going to get news about a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date at some point in the near future? We know that we’ve been waiting for a really long time in order to get it.

We’d love to say that we’re going to get some other news over the next few days, but that seems doubtful at this point. After all, we’ve learned over time that Amazon tends to be laser-focused on premiering each of its shows one at a time. Right now, they are all in on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and we get that. Have you seen how much money they put into making that show?

When it comes to Jack Ryan, though, we DO think that September will be a month for big news for a number of different reasons. For starters, Lord of the Rings premieres early in September so there’s a chance for promotion to move past it. Also, we’ve thought for a while that late October or early November would be a good time to bring the John Krasinski back (after three years!), given that season 2 aired in a similar timeframe. Production has been done on this season for a long time now, so just on the basis of that we tend to think that the episodes are going to be ready no matter when the season launches.

We just hope that no matter when Amazon decides to bring Jack Ryan back, there’s going to be a good opportunity to market it. There’s a real challenge with season 3 in that you effectively have to reintroduce the show at this point. Unless people are re-watching, you can’t expect a lot of viewers to remember what happened back in season 2.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jack Ryan and a potential season 3 premiere date?

