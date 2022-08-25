Magnum PI season 5: One of the biggest story questions

We know that there are a ton of things to wonder about entering Magnum PI season 5 on NBC, and we’ve covered a number of them over the past few weeks. Take, for example, the future status of Magnum and Higgins — are they 100% going to be a couple? We hope so, mostly because it adds another layer to their professional partnership.

Now that we’ve said this, there’s another question that we’re left to wonder about here, as well: What’s going to happen with Gordon Katsumoto? Remember the consequences that awaited him at the end of the season 4 finale! It already looked like he was set to lose his job at the Honolulu PD; heck, he could end up being arrested. It certainly seems like Tom Kang is coming back, and this could be the biggest story-related loose end the show has to tie up here.

There are a couple of different ways the story could move forward with Katsumoto in season 5. For example, the police could eventually reinstate him –and of course there’s a good argument for that. A big part of the relationship between Gordy and Magnum is watching the two bicker; Thomas is often the one to break the rules and make his job harder! Of course, there could also be some fun in seeing the Detective without a job, which could lead to him working a little more directly with Magnum … or even for him temporarily, which would be hilarious in its own right.

No matter what the writers decide, there’s a ton of potential with this story; we just hope that it leads to Katsumoto continuing to be actively involved, one way or another. Seeing him in a slightly different spot could just be another way that the show evolves; it’s always fun for each season of the show to have its own unique flavor.

Remember, we should see the arrival of season 5 at midseason, which could be anywhere from January until March.

What do you think is going to happen with Katsumoto entering Magnum PI season 5?

