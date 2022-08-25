Succession season 4 spoilers: Alexander Skarsgård, more back

While we wait for Succession season 4 to premiere on HBO in the new year, isn’t it nice to know the returning players? We like to think so.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and share some great news today! According to a report from Deadline, Alexander Skarsgård is going to be back for season 4 as Lukas Mattson, the tech boss who could end up acquiring Waystar Royco.

Who is joining him? Dagmara Domińczyk will be back as Karolina Novotney, who has one of the hardest jobs in the world trying to manage PR for the company. Meanwhile, a number of recurring players are confirmed to return: Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini, Juliana Canfield as Kendall’s assistant Jess Jordan, Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Kendall’s recent love interest / occasional rebel Naomi Pierce, Hope Davis as Sandy Furness’ daughter Sandi Furness, and Cherry Jones coming back as Nan. There’s a TON of good news in there, and that goes along with everyone else who is a part of the main cast.

Season 4 of Succession is currently in production, and we have a feeling that it will be every bit as crazy and dramatic as you remember. There will be a handful of interesting questions at the center of it about the future of the Roy family, but what else would you expect given Kendall, Shiv, and Roman being effectively tossed out of Logan’s future plans? These three have a chance to see if they can make anything of themselves separate from the man, but whether they do that remain to be seen. You have to remember that in a lot of ways, this show is a satire … and there are plenty of those elements in here.

