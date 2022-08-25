Severance season 2 premiere date: The best case scenario

While we collectively wait for a Severance season 2 premiere date over at Apple TV+, let’s going ahead and ponder the following: What would be the best move for the streaming service? Is there really one thing that they should be looking at above all else?

Obviously, a lot of patience is going to be required here given the fact that the Adam Scott series has yet to start production. With that taking place starting in October, there is basically no scenario where the streaming service is putting the show on the air this year. You should go ahead and put that out of your mind for a good while.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

If we were to base the production of season 2 around what we see of a lot of other streaming shows out there, we tend to believe that it is going to be running for at least five or six months. With that, we don’t foresee it being done until February or March, and Apple doesn’t have much of a reason to start airing episodes until cameras have stopped rolling.

With all of this spelled out for you here, the best-case scenario we envision for Severance season 2 right now is that we get to see it at some point or March or April. This would not only be delightful to dive back into this world so soon, but it would also make it so that the show is eligible for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Of course, whether or not that really happens is up to the speed of the post-production process and what Apple wants with their schedule. It’s better to take their time rather than rush into anything, so we’ll try to keep that in mind through all of this process. (There are going to be some weaker moments where we’re begging to get it back a little bit sooner. We’re preparing in advance for that.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Severance right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Severance season 2 premiere date over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







