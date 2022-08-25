SEAL Team season 6 premiere photo: First look at Mandy’s return

For those unaware, SEAL Team season 6 is officially coming to Paramount+ next month; also there are reasons aplenty for excitement. Take, for starters, that Jessica Pare is going to be coming back for the premiere as Mandy.

Want photographic proof? Then all you gotta do is look above! This image is from the upcoming premiere, and there are some things to be excited about here. Take, for starters, the simple fact that Jason is simply alive after the explosive season 5 cliffhanger. We know that Mandy does care about him greatly and because of that, we’re always going to root for them.

Also, we’re hoping that Pare will continue to appear here and there, given that she does give this world so much more in the way of depth.

So who should you be most worried about at the moment? The answer to that, at least for now, is Max Thieriot’s character of Clay. It’s hard not to be, as he seems to be the member of Bravo most in peril throughout the upcoming episodes. While it does appear as though he is going to remain a series regular, there is no guarantee that he’ll stay long-term given the actor’s role on the upcoming series Fire Country.

The title for the premiere…

“Low Impact.” Obviously, it’d be great to have at least a few more details about what is coming up here, but Paramount+ hasn’t revealed anything as of yet. Our hope is that something more is revealed over the next week or two and we’ll keep our eyes open. In the long-term, we know that Bravo will be heading off to Syria this season for a mission that will test them all immensely — as well as isolate them from the rest of the military. It’s yet another another objective that could put their lives in peril.

