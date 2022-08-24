Selling the OC season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big premiere today on Netflix, can you expect a Selling the OC season 2 down the road? Or, is season 1 meant to be the end?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and remind you why the streaming service wanted the show back on the air in the first place: Selling Sunset is one of the biggest brands that they have in the unscripted world. Because we are dealing with a concept that can easily be expanded (much like The Real Housewives), it only makes sense for there to be off-shoots. That’s especially the case when it comes to Orange County, being that there is SO much high-end real estate there. This probably won’t be the last of these shows we get, and we say that regardless of whether or not this one works in the long-term.

For now, we can go ahead and say that there is no official renewal at Netflix, and it could be a while before we know one way or another. Why is that? They are going to want to gauge some of the numbers over the next few weeks and there is some viability to bringing this back. While Selling Sunset does have an enormous fan base, that does not 100% guarantee that this show will. They have the ability to be patient here because they have dozens of shows on the air at just about every moment.

Provided that we do get a season 2 renewal, when can you expect it to premiere? At the moment, what makes the most sense would be for it to come back next summer. This is not one of those shows that takes an eternity to edit together. Netflix should be able to get it back in plenty of time provided that they want to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Selling the OC right now

Do you think that we’re going to see a Selling the OC season 2 renewal over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







