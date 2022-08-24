True Detective season 4 premiere date: A really long wait ahead?

It is fantastic to know that a True Detective season 4 is coming to HBO at some point in the future. Of course, it’d be even more exciting if we had an actual date.

Here is where the bad news comes into play: We’re most likely not getting that for a long time. This past weekend, we saw the premium-cable network unveil a promo highlighting a lot of the programming coming up over the course of the next year. Unfortunately, season 4 of True Detective was not included in the mix.

What does that mean? It doesn’t necessarily serve as a sign that we aren’t getting the anthology back until 2024. Most of the shows featured in the promo, beyond ones like House of the Dragon and The White Lotus that are either on the air now or coming this fall, were ones that premiere in the first half of 2023. Think along the lines of Perry Mason and also Succession. True Detective probably is not coming back until at least next summer, if not longer.

Ultimately, HBO is likely thrilled to be bringing the series back, especially with a brand-new premise and a cast led by Jodie Foster. However, they do not feel any sort of need to hurry things along here. Just consider the fact that they have SO much other programming, and they can slot in this show whenever it is 100% done. We think they know that there’s a real need to 100% get this right, and the last thing they’ll want is to rush out the final product.

Remember that season 4 is set in Alaska, a very different sort of setting than we’ve seen on most other crime series. It’s a chance to see a case unfold with potentially fewer resources and more danger. Isn’t that exciting in itself?

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to True Detective right now

What do you want to see when it comes to a True Detective season 4 premiere date at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







