Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A sign of a long wait

If you are excited to see the premiere of Euphoria season 3 on HBO, a good bit of patience will be required. This week, we got more evidence of that.

Over the weekend, the premium-cable network aired prior to House of the Dragon a new promo detailing a lot of their upcoming programming. The unfortunate news is that the Zendaya drama was not included in it, even though new seasons of Succession, The White Lotus, and Perry Mason were. The shows that are meant to come out next year had a notice attached to them saying just that.

So why wasn’t Euphoria included? You can view it as a sign that season 3 100% is not premiering until 2024, but we wouldn’t say that with full confidence as of yet. It’s important to remember that HBO didn’t show off ALL of their upcoming 2023 shows in this promo; instead, most of the focus was on stuff coming out in the first half of next year. There was no note in here about True Detective, either, and we at least hope that it will be coming back at some point in 2023.

For now, we think that the network is probably still keeping its options open when it comes to Euphoria. If production is done and the episodes are ready to go late next year, they could program them into the schedule. Yet, we don’t think that they feel any sort of pressure to rush anything along here when they don’t have to. HBO, as is often the case, gets to operate from a presence of strength. Because they have so much hits, they don’t have to worry as much about being dependent on one or two shows across the board.

