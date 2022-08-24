Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Any fears of a delay?

Is Ted Lasso season 3 really going to premiere at some point in the near future? Or, is it possible that it isn’t coming back this fall at all?

The first thing that we should technically note here is that Apple TV+ has always been coy with the official debate for the soccer comedy. While we’ve heard a number of interviews and reports out there suggesting that we’ll see the show back in the months to come, anything could still happen in theory. It’s all really about what is best for the show, and there hasn’t been much said about the end of production just yet.

Do we think that filming is about to wrap? Absolutely, and that is one of the big reasons why we tend to believe that there is no such delay happening. Until we’re told otherwise, we are going to believe that season 3 is set to arrive at some point in either October or November and it will largely be up to whatever Apple decides to do.

For now, don’t think of the lack of a premiere date as some evidence the show is being delayed. Instead, just remember that there is a method to what the streaming service is doing, and they feel no real need to announce a date during what is otherwise a pretty busy Emmy press tour for the show and the cast. Once some of these interviews are over, or after the awards show happens next month, they could be a little more inclined to announce something. It’s not like a series like this needs some extraordinary amount of time to promote, since it’s almost certainly going to draw big viewership no matter what. We’re talking here about a show with one of the biggest fan bases out there! Isn’t there a lot to like?

