MasterChef season 12 episode 16 spoilers: A double elimination…

As you prepare yourselves for MasterChef season 12 episode 16 on Fox next week, there are some things you should know.

First and foremost, let’s begin with a reminder that there is another two-hour block of episodes coming. Not only that, but one of these two episodes features a double elimination. You are going to see things kick off next week with eight contestants remaining; on the other side, the field will be down to just five. That’s a pretty dramatic drop-off, but it’s also indicative of where we are in the show at this point. Fox has to get MasterChef off the schedule in order to start the fall season, so the next couple of weeks will feature the competition going into high gear.

So what’s going to make next week’s installment stand out? Well, the synopsis below indicates that they will be going to one of the most famous restaurants in all of Los Angeles:

The Top Eight chefs are paired together and tasked with communicating on opposite sides of a wall to create identical dishes with a double elimination on the line. Then, after an elimination, the Top Six must take over Chef Wolfgang Puck’s kitchen at the famous Spago restaurant in Los Angeles, California, and uphold its renowned reputation.

These sort of restaurant takeover challenges are often, at least to us, one of the most challenging. Not only are you cooking in a foreign environment, but you are tasked with taking on dishes that are not even your own. These are the challenges that feel the most like Hell’s Kitchen, the main difference being that Gordon Ramsay is not screaming on the same exact level.

At this point, anyone could be eliminated — it’s a reminder of how tight the competition is.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MasterChef

What do you most want to see on MasterChef season 12 episode 16?

Who are you rooting for out of the remaining contestants? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







