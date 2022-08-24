The Bachelorette spoilers: The Men Tell All, overnight dates plan

What is coming up on The Bachelorette the next couple of weeks? With the way that ABC has mapped things out, it makes sense if there is some confusion.

For this very reason, rest assured we are happy to help. Here’s some of what you can prepare for the rest of the way.

Monday, August 29 – This is when hometown dates will conclude — there were too many this time to fit them all in one episode! It will be followed by The Men Tell All. Personally, we are 100% fine with the pre-taped special getting less than two hours. For starters, the franchise has done this before and it works just fine. Also, a certain percentage of the tell-all special is boring and we’d like to see things sped through a little bit more there. (Just get us to the bloopers, please — a lot of the Tell All typically feels like posturing.)

Monday, September 5 – This is when the overnight dates are going to happen. Even though ABC teased them in the promo on Monday, it’s all but certain that they will hold onto these for a little while longer. After all, they’ve got no reason to rush things along! They are intentionally waiting to premiere Bachelor in Paradise for a little while so that 1) this season can wrap up and 2) they can get the network’s NFL coverage coming in the way in which they desire.

There is still a little bit of drama left this season. Take on the Rachel side — it felt like a sure thing entering hometowns that she would choose Tino, but his family were by far the least receptive of any that she met. How much will that matter in the end?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see on The Bachelorette the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







