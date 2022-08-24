The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 trailer: June’s personal battle

Leading up its big premiere in just a few short weeks, Hulu has dropped the official The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 trailer. What can be said about it now?

For starters, we are building towards one of the most intense showdowns we’ve seen on this series, and that’s saying a lot given everything that we’ve seen so far. June Osborne is set to wage war against Serena Joy in whatever way that she can, and she may have to given Serena’s retaliation. It’s not that Yvonne Strahovski’s character necessarily loved Fred Waterford; she loves power and his death dramatically alters her power base. For her, much of this season is going to be about spreading influence even outside of Gilead — including in Canada.

Have you watched our take on The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale? If not, go ahead and check that out below! After you do this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more great TV discussions.

There is no indication as of yet that season 5 is the final one for the show, but it is clear from watching this trailer that we are building towards some sort of chaotic endgame. We anticipate a lot of violence here both in Gilead and elsewhere, and relationships could be pulled to the brink. Take June and Luke, if it wasn’t pulled there already — for June, not of this is about just Hannah anymore. It can’t be. This is about turning the tide for future generations.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

Nothing about the story ahead is going to be easy. The Handmaid’s Tale is a dark, at times traumatic show, and we have a hard time believing that is going to change. We just hope that for some of these survivors, there is a light at the end of this tunnel.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







