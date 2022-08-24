The Blacklist EP lands Hawaii Five-0 alum for new show

For those unaware, The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath is going to have himself a rather busy next twelve months. He remains on board the James Spader drama, but also has a new series coming in Alert.

Like The Blacklist, Alert is not set to premiere until midseason, and we learned previously that Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids, Once Upon a Time) was going to serve as one of the leads. Now, we’ve learned from Deadline that Hawaii Five-0 alum Scott Caan is going to play the other. This is his first series-regular role since playing Danny for so many years over on CBS.

If you want a few more details on Alert (which also counts Jamie Foxx as an executive producer), take a look at the synopsis below:

When police officer Nikki Parker’s (Ramirez) son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (Caan), shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it? The series is a procedural drama with a search for a missing person in each episode, that runs alongside the overarching storyline of Nikki and Devon’s quest to find out the truth about the person claiming to be their long-lost son.

We wouldn’t be shocked if there are more people at the top working alongside Eisendrath on the new season, but don’t view the existence of Alert as a sign he is leaving. This show’s already lost creator Jon Bokenkamp. It needs as many other familiar faces on board as possible.

