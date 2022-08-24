The Amazing Race 34 cast includes Rex Ryan, Big Brother 23 alum

Today CBS released the full cast for The Amazing Race 34 and while there could be a lot of interesting people, one name stands out from the pack. How in the heck did Rex Ryan get on board this show?

For those unaware, Ryan is a loud-mouthed former NFL coach turned ESPN analyst and podcaster, who is racing with his “golf buddy” Tim. They have a pretty funny name in “Team T-Rex,” but we have ultimately no clue how they’re going to fare. Rex does have name recognition in the US, but a twist this season is that they are starting off outside the US.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

Also of note this season is that Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss of Big Brother 23 (who started dating after the season) are also on board the cast. For Derek, what a run he’s had in the past year! Not only was he a member of the jury last season, but he was also on The Challenge USA before being eliminated earlier this summer.

For those wanting a few more details on the season, check out the synopsis below:

This season, for the first time, the 12 globe-trotting teams will begin the race outside of the United States, traveling to Munich, Germany for the starting line. The show also visits the ancient city of Petra, in Jordan, where teams will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film “Lawrence of Arabia,” perform a Jordanian folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet. Also, for the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, there will be no non-elimination legs.

With one team being eliminated at the end of every leg, it will be one of the most grueling races in the show’s history and teams will be in for a surprise when host Phil Keoghan teases a game-changing element in the first leg of the race. Other locations that teams will travel to include Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland and Nashville, where the first team to cross the final finish line will be crowned the winner of THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.

Note that the “no non-elimination legs” part of this could be flexible. We imagine there could still be a “to be continued” leg or two somewhere in there, so keep that in mind. You can also get a brief tease of the cast in the video below!

What do you want to see on The Amazing Race 34?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

It's time to choose your racers!🤩 Meet the teams of season 34 who will be racing around the globe for a chance at $1 million dollars.✈️🌍 #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/IiSkVakaXJ — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) August 24, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







