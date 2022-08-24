Succession season 4 premiere date: Is buzz about to quiet down?

Succession season 4 is coming to HBO, and it’s coming at some point next year. We’ve been lucky as of late to get a handful of different teases on that subject, including a new video from the network that references the 2023 premiere.

Unfortunately, are we about to enter a quiet period where there is less news and speculation? There is a reason for some concern, but we should note that we’re not quite there … at least not yet.

From now until at least mid-September, we do anticipate some more buzz about both the upcoming season and the premiere date. After all, we’re still in the midst of awards season! The bad news is going to come a little bit later — most likely when we get deeper in the fall. There is no awards season then, and the cast and crew will be deeply immersed in the rest of filming (which kicked off, for those wondering, at the end of June).

We anticipate news on season 4 to really heat up further when we get around to December. If we’re going to get a late winter or early spring premiere (which seems possible), that is when HBO should really start getting the promotional ball moving a little bit more. Until then, we may just have to settle for some behind-the-scenes scoop in the fall … or maybe a casting update or two. Wouldn’t that be nice? There is still no guarantee HBO releases anything.

