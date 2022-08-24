Doctor Who season 14: Is Rose Ayling-Ellis new Companion?

While there isn’t too much known about Doctor Who season 14 beyond the presence of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor, are we about to meet a new companion? The rumor mill is already buzzing that a big announcement could be coming with Rose Ayling-Ellis at the center of it.

So what do we know right now? There is some evidence compiled by the Radio Times, including her recent departure from EastEnders. Her coming on board the show as a Companion would bring another fantastic touch of diversity to the series; as a deaf actress, Ayling-Ellis would offer up great representation on-screen for everyone within the disabled community.

In general, what we think that returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is out to do with season 14 is celebrate the world and the people in it, while also bringing new and fantastic adventures. The world of the Tardis should be accommodating for everyone, and given that this show is for all audiences, we do think it is extremely important for viewers to see themselves on-screen.

While the next Companion announcement could be coming up in the relatively near future, odds are we will be waiting a while to actually see some of these new episodes in action. There is still one more episode with Jodie Whittaker airing later this fall, potentially in October. Meanwhile, after that there is the 60th anniversary event coming next year; that is going to bring back David Tennant and Catherine Tate, and we have a good feeling that a few other surprises are going to be sprinkled in here and there along the way.

All we want is for Doctor Who season 14 to come at some point in 2024, and for Davies to take his time creating a fantastic new era for the show.

