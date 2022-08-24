House of the Dragon spoilers: Matt Smith on playing Daemon

Even before the premiere of House of the Dragon on HBO this past weekend, there was plenty of reason to be excited. After all Matt Smith was in the cast! The former Doctor Who star has a chance to put his stamp on what appears to be a great role in Daemon Targeryan, brother to King Viserys.

What have we seen so far from this guy? Well, he’s a troublemaker with a penchant for violence, and there is a good reason why the King passed over him in favor of his daughter Rhaenyra.

So how does Matt Smith himself view Daemon, and why did he sign on for this show after being a part of another big franchise? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he had the following to say about it:

I became aware that Paddy Considine was doing the show as well. He’d already been offered the role of King Viserys, and I was such a huge admirer of Paddy’s and I’d always wanted to work with him. So that was a real draw.

And then there are so many elements to Daemon. I love the relationship with his brother. He’s a brilliant character because you never quite know what he’s thinking. I liked the ambiguity of that. There’s a ruthlessness in his personality that I thought was really interesting, to see characters who behave that badly. But in many ways, he comes from what he thinks is quite a genuine place.

Aside from the George R.R. Martin material and the legacy of Game of Thrones, Smith was one of the largest draws here for viewers. Many people within the cast are not huge names to American audiences, but that could change over time.

What do you most want to see from Matt Smith on House of the Dragon the rest of the way?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

