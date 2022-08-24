America’s Got Talent: Sara James closes with ‘Rocket Man’

It makes sense in so many ways that Sara James was the closing act on America’s Got Talent tonight. She was Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer! This is the show’s most-popular judge, so obviously there will be a desire to push the most popular act.

It is true that most of the time, acts who finish off the night have the best chance of moving on. That does benefit Sara greatly; however, she does still need to come out and perform.

So what did she choose to sing tonight? A cover of Elton John’s “Rocket Man.” If this arrangement has been done before, we hadn’t heard it. It’s such a fantastic song and she managed to make it current. Also, the audience treated her like a proper rock star. There is a perfect mix of power and melancholy in her voice, and this is a style that is extremely popular tonight.

For most of the performance, we were waiting for Sara to go to that next level. She did that with some HUGE notes near the end of the performance. That’s where the arrangement changed even more from the original. Maybe there will be some out there who feel like this is too much of a deviation from what Elton John did so many years ago, but that’s what we love about it. There is so much futuristic imagery to the song and she really carried that through.

After this performance, it’s clear that Simon was giddy for her. He saw the potential in her from the moment she stepped on stage in the audition, and she just had to figure out a way to take things to the next level. While nothing is guaranteed when it comes to the future, she has a GREAT chance of advancing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on America’s Got Talent right now

What do you think about Sara James’ performance on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Do you think it was a proper way to close things out? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







