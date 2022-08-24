Magnum PI season 5: A big step in the NBC migration

While so many of us are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Magnum PI season 5 on NBC, why celebrate the small things along the way?

Rest assured, this is exactly what we are doing within this piece as we come bearing some good news. Finally, the show is on the network’s official press site! They also have some photos up there from the season 4 finale, so clearly, they are getting set up and premiered for when the show does come back in the new year. Of course, there isn’t too much in the way of spoilers on the site or even a premiere date (other than TBA). That stuff really doesn’t matter all that much as of right now.

We’d go ahead and share the official description that they have listed over there, but it’s the same exact one that’s existed for years over on CBS and elsewhere. In due time, we do think we’re going to have more of a synopsis for season 5, or a better sense of what is coming up here story-wise.

In general, we recognize that there is a LOT to be excitement about with season 5 moving forward and in general, this is going to be baby steps to get us to premiere night. Today, we have a chance to report on the press site. Next month, we can celebrate the start of production, and it’s our hope that a premiere date will be announced later on in the fall. If we don’t get that soon, we could get a few behind-the-scenes teases or some other good stuff along the way. (One other thing that’d be nice is the official Magnum PI accounts being handed over to NBC — it’d be a bummer if they have to start all over since there are already people following the CBS pages.)

