Your Honor season 2 premiere date: A sensible timeframe

We know that Your Honor season 2 is going to premiere at some point later this year — Showtime confirmed that earlier this month. We were somewhat surprised about the news, mostly because this means that we’re going to have a quick turnaround here.

So what is a good timeframe to think about for a premiere date? When exactly in the “fall” are we going to have the show back? There is a good bit of variance here, but remember that the network hasn’t announced an official date yet for a reason: They are still working to figure that out. Or, they just don’t want to reveal it too early.

Given that most networks tend to reveal premiere dates between 45 days and two months of them premiering, this is what we think we’re going to be seeing here, as well. With all major factors considered, at the moment it makes the most sense for season 2 to premiere at some point in November, or even early December. While it could take Christmas Day off for understandable reasons, we don’t think that Showtime would be opposed to airing episodes through the rest of the holiday season.

It may sound a little strange at first glance, but we really think that for the network right now, the top priority really is making sure that they get Your Honor on while people are still actively thinking about Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul. There is a reason why they aired the first-look teaser during the finale of the Bob Odenkirk show — where Cranston made an appearance.

In general, Your Honor season 2 could be starting with Michael in an extremely dark place; one of the big questions could be whether or not he finds the light.

