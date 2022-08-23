Devils season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A bit of sabotage

With Devils season 2 episode 3 poised to arrive on The CW next week, why not hear a little more about it?

Ultimately, there’s one thing that we know about this show more than any other: It’s not afraid to get dark. It’s also not afraid to have some of its characters run some big-time gambits. Moving into this particular episode, Patrick Dempsey’s character of Dominic is going to plot out something big, and there could be some enormous financial ramifications as a result. For more, go ahead and check out the full Devils season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

SUSPICIONS GROW – Finally convinced by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), Massimo’s (Alessandro Borghi) suspicions over Wu Zhi (Li Jun Li) and Liwei (Joel de la Fuente) are growing and as a result, he helps Dominic sabotage a deal of huge strategic importance to NYL’s Chinese investors. Oliver (Malachi Kirby) discovers that someone has sabotaged his chance of a future outside NYL and his friendship with Massimo suffers the consequences. Eventually, a secret emerges that puts Massimo’s position in NYL at risk. Will he still have a future there? Nick Hurran directed the episode written by James Dormer (#203). Original airdate 8/30/2022. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If you watched the first season of this show, then you know already that they are not afraid to play the long-game. Despite whatever decisions are made in this episode by Dominic and Massimo, you have to be prepared for it to play out a little while down the road, this is very much the name of the game here, as some of these characters will be tested more and more as time goes on here.

