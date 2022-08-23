Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Playing the long game

Want to learn a little more about the future of Virgin River at Netflix? We know already that a season 5 is coming, but what about beyond that?

Of course, we 100% understand if anyone out there has some fears and/or concerns about the long-term future of the show, mostly because this is a streaming service with a history of canceling things and doing it fairly fast. Yet, the Alexandra Breckenridge drama feels like one of their more-popular hits, and we continue to hear good things said about the future.

In a new interview with Deadline, Netflix’s head of drama Jinny Howe made it clear that there are plans to continue to grow the show beyond season 5, especially with the audiences being on board with it the way that they are:

“I think we definitely see more longevity and growth with the show … As long as the audience asks for it and shows up — and I think we see with Season 4 that the fandom is very strong and growing in many places as well — it feels like based on what we’re seeing with Season 4 and the anticipation for Season 5 that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us. It will be exciting to see which characters continue to break out and audiences crave more of; we’re paying very close attention, understanding that this is a really rich universe of characters and that people can’t seem to get enough, myself included. So I think as long as that continues to be the case — which we’re very hopeful for — you can rest assured that there will be more Virgin River.“

One thing that Howe notes is that there will be an effort to make the show more diverse, which has come under some criticism over the years.

When will season 5 premiere?

It’s easy to bank on it being in 2023. In particular, summer just makes sense given that this is such an escapist show, and there’s a chance for it to serve as a really great counter-programming to a lot of the big action-movie blockbusters that exist in theaters.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Virgin River right now

Do you want to see a Virgin River season 5 premiere date before the end of the year, even if that feels unlikely?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







