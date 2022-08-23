The Witcher season 3 premiere date: The long road ahead

The Witcher season 3 has to be one of Netflix’s most-anticipated shows, and we say that knowing full well we are a long ways away from it premiering. Filming is currently underway, and there are SO many steps the fantasy drama needs to take before it ends up on the air.

So what are we looking at right now? It’s a series of boxes that need to be checked and even once they are, it is still up to the streaming service to decide what they want to do in the end here.

First and foremost, it goes without saying that production needs to be complete. Because Netflix airs all of their episodes at once with rare exceptions, they can’t scale out some of the episodes in the way that some other shows can. The same goes for how they handle the post-production process, which will be the next order of business. This is really what separates The Witcher from a lot of other shows on TV. For some series, this process can take anywhere from a few weeks to a couple of months. Here, it takes substantially longer due to all of the effects that need to be added after the fact. We wouldn’t say that it has the same post-production commitments as a show like The Boys, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

It’s with all of this in mind that there is no buzz about season 3 airing in 2022, and it will probably be at least a couple of months into the new year before we start hearing some significant premiere buzz. To us The Witcher would be a perfect summer show, and also one that is needed given that Netflix won’t have Stranger Things to lift up its numbers. We’ll just have to see if that is something that ends up coming to pass or not.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Witcher season 3 and a premiere date?

