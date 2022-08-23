Squid Game season 2 premiere date: A best case scenario

For those of you who were not aware, there is some work being done on Squid Game season 2 already. We’re not at the point where filming is starting up yet, but the story is being planned out, and that of course means opportunities to see some more absolutely-crazy games designed for the latest batch of episodes.

Over the past few months, there has been one specific time period bandied about as a possibility for a premiere date — late 2023 / early 2024. This feels like the proper time for Netflix to get the completed episodes, where they are filmed and properly edited for launch. Good things come to those who wait, so of course we wouldn’t be surprised if things get eventually pushed back.

For the time being, though, the best question to wonder is this: What is the best-case scenario? Is there a great spot for Netflix to premiere the show late next year? From the outside looking in, there is one window that really comes to mind.

What’s that window? Think in terms of Black Friday / the weekend after Thanksgiving. While that is typically a bad launch window for network TV, it’s a great one for streaming shows. People are traveling and desperate for some entertainment. Also, they can only shop for so long! Netflix has a good history of delivering top-tier hits on holiday weekends, with a great example of that being Stranger Things airing on Memorial Day Weekend this year and July 4 in the past.

There’s no denying in our head that this would be a great Squid Game launch window; the question really comes down to if it would be ready in time.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to a Squid Game season 2?

