The Rookie season 5 spoilers: Legends of Tomorrow alum joins

The Rookie season 5 has officially announced a new addition to their world, and it’s someone who TV fans should be rather familiar with already.

According to a new report from TVLine, Lisseth Chavez (who played Spooner on Legends of Tomorrow and also appeared in the past on Chicago PD) is going to be appearing on the show as a recurring guest star. Her name is Celina, and is described as “a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy, and whose unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.”

This is the sort of character who is clearly being introduced in part to allow the show to continue to feel fresh, and we understand the need for the writers to constantly reinvent the premise so that there are almost always rookies around. After all, if they don’t do this, they run the risk all of a sudden of their central premise no longer making sense. That is, clearly, a risk that they don’t want to take; they’d rather work to ensure that the series keeps a lot of its central DNA.

One of the great things about Chavez as a performer is that she can play into a lot of different genres. Over the years, we have seen her do a good job in sillier, comedic material; however, she can also handle things when they get a little more deep and weighty.

Remember that The Rookie will be premiering season 5 later this fall; beyond just that, you’re going to get somewhat of an extended universe with the spin-off The Rookie: Feds also on the way.

As for Legends of Tomorrow, we continue to be bitter that it was canceled without a proper final season, and with the fates of so many characters up in the air.

