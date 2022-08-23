Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 renewal official at HBO

It has been assumed for a while that a Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 renewal would be coming. Today, that news became 100% official.

In a statement today, here is what series star Larry David had to say about coming back to this show, and the bizarre, absurdist version of himself he has developed over time:

“Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life … In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

Now, of course there are going to be questions about the long-term future of the series, largely because there’s been chatter about a final season for a while. At this point, we’re just glad to be getting more of this show at all. Remember that once upon a time, it looked like Curb was done for many years. It was David’s series of appearances as Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live that really seemed to revive his interest in the show, and he has full license to come back and do more whenever he wants. HBO knows that the series is going to generate a ton of viewership, so that is something that he never has to worry about.

As for when a season 12 could premiere, it’s clear that we’ll probably be waiting a good while — think until late 2023 or early 2024, at the earliest. The story has to be together and beyond just that, filming needs to be completed. These things take time!

