Manifest season 4 premiere date: News coming ‘very soon’?

If you find yourselves eagerly anticipating a Manifest season 4 premiere date at Netflix, you likely know you are not alone. Filming has been going on with this show’s final season for a LONG time and yet, the streaming service has held their cards close to the vest.

Is that going to change soon? Mostly likely. August 28 is right around the corner, and as many of you know, 828 is a number that holds a lot of meaning within this world. There’s a VERY good chance a lot more info is going to be coming around that time.

In a new interview with Deadline, Netflix’s drama head Jinny Howe made it specifically clear more information is coming on the show “very soon.” That doesn’t 100% mean a premiere date, but we personally think we’re going to get at least an approximate window. Here is some more of what she had to say about the show as a whole:

“I think Manifest is a really fun show that has so many different entry points and such a great ensemble of characters … It might be a show that you wouldn’t have normally expected from Netflix drama, but for us, it just feels like a best-in-class, hybrid, character driven-procedural show. For me, the thing that I really love is watching how many different conversations, fans spending all the time talking about how the show’s going to end, and how people go back and re-watch for clues; all of that is really a lot of fun and I think really drives more and more people to watch the show.”

The bummer is of course that season 4 is going to be the final season; at least with it broken up into parts, there is still going to be a chance to dive into the mystery further and we certainly appreciate that. We are expecting the show to premiere at some point in the fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Manifest

What do you most want to see on Manifest season 4 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more insight that 100% you do not want to miss out on. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







