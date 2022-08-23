Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer: Galadriel’s journey

As we get set for the premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in just over one week, brace yourselves for something epic.

Today, the folks over at Amazon released the final trailer for their fantasy epic set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien, and of course there are a number of things that stand out about it. First and foremost, the world itself looks more expansive than ever. Beyond just that, it is becoming increasingly clear that Galadriel will be a focus for at least the early part of this story. This is an origin story of sorts for her, one of the characters in this show that does factor in to Lord of the Rings so many years down the road. This features characters from all walks of life coming together in order to battle evil, one that we unfortunately know is not entirely extinguished. We know how significant the rise of Sauron is for many stories to come, but this works as most of the beginning.

When the series premieres late next week, you will have a chance to watch the first two episodes at once. Following that, the series is shifting over to a weekly format. In between this and House of the Dragon, it feels 100% like we’re getting more fantasy-related content than ever on television. We know that some worry that this is perhaps too much of a good thing, but since when has that ever been the case? The Rings of Power is also not an identical show and with that, will work to cater to a slightly different audience.

Let’s now just prepare for a story that, despite all the source material, still manages to surprise. Isn’t it nice when that happens?

