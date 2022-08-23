The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: What Apple considers

Given that there is work being done on The Morning Show season 3 right now, isn’t this high time to discuss premiere dates? We at least tend to think so!

With this in mind, the first order of business in our mind is examining some of the factors that Apple TV+ is going to be looking at as they consider the future here. First and foremost, there’s the subject of how long it is going to take production to get this batch of episodes together. That isn’t something that comes about in some short period of time. Our hope is that they’ll be done at some point in the winter, and that could set up the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series to be ready in the spring.

Now that we’ve said that, it gets us to the next order of business: Trying to then see where the streaming service would want to schedule it. There could be a little bit of a debate that is had here, since they will likely want to schedule it somewhere between Ted Lasso (which is going to be airing its third and potentially final season) and then also Severance, which is kicking off production a little bit later this year.

It’s hard to know just what to expect here in the end, but it’s our hope that The Morning Show is just positioned in a way that gives it a big platform and a lot of room to shine. One of the good things about the spring is that with a few exceptions like Yellowjackets and Succession, there may be some room on the calendar for other viewers to pick it up.

Of course, we’re hoping that a more formal premiere date for season 3 will be revealed early next year.

