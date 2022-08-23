Motherland: Fort Salem season 4: Why isn’t it happening?

Following tonight’s big season 3 finale, let’s go ahead and pose the big question: Why aren’t we getting a Motherland: Fort Salem season 4? Why does this have to be the end of the road?

The first thing that we should note here is that the decision to end just about any show is complicated, and of course it 100% is the case here. There were a few different components that went into it, and we should start off by diving into those.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

First and foremost, it was Freeform’s choice to end the series. They only have a select few shows that go past three or four seasons, especially when they require any sort of visual effects. The one good thing is that they informed the creative team in advance that this would most likely be it. While the series easily could’ve gone another couple of years, at least they had a chance to create a proper final season with high stakes and closure.

Of course, we do wonder what could have been, or if there would still be a chance to see something else down the road. For Freeform, though, their decision comes down to the classic relationship between the show’s budget and then also what it cost to make. They did not think it was worth the financial investment to continue, and 100% that can be frustrating from the outside looking in.

For the time being, though, the best thing for us is to have 100% gratitude for this pretty wonderful journey we’ve been on over the years with this show. It can be SO hard to have compelling drama on a consistent basis, and this series absolutely brought a lot of that. We already know it’ll be missed dearly in the weeks and months to come.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem right now

Are you sad that there is no Motherland: Fort Salem season 4 coming to Freeform down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







