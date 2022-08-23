The Bachelorette: Was Tyler Norris eliminated at hometown dates?

Tonight, The Bachelorette aired the all-important hometown dates episode … but it was bad news for one Tyler Norris.

What happened to the guy? Well, he had the unfortunate “honor” of being sent home at hometown dates — before he even got to introduce Rachel to his family! The first problem here was simply that she said from the very start that he was “further behind” the other three guys in terms of the connection. Also, she had just come off of a really great date with Zach. That creates the problem of high expectations and while Tyler was clearly a fun guy to hang out with, that doesn’t mean that she saw a future with him.

In a way, it’s gotta be super-depressing to be eliminated before you even get to the family portion of the date, but isn’t it better to know that in advance? They went to the boardwalk in Wildwood and had a good time but clearly, it was still not enough.

Of course, they set up the exit to be as emotional and soul-crushing as possible. We saw Tyler talk about how excited he was and how they had they perfect day together. Meanwhile, Rachel felt like a horrible person for not being on the same level as him.

So how tough was the breakup?

Pretty touch, and on both of them. She told him the truth before they got to his family, which created the really awkward situation where he had to go and see them on his own. This has to be up there with “stranding” people on islands after two-on-one dates as one of the more ridiculous things that we’ve seen from this franchise.

The good news for Tyler is simple: He’ll be just fine. Plenty of people will be interested in him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

