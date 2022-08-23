Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 3 promo: Mick, Megan story

As you get yourselves prepared for Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 3 on Hallmark Channel next weekend, we know there’s a lot of big stories ahead. This is a symptom of it being the final season! Almost every season is going to have some big moments, and we certainly anticipate that being the case here, as well.

Based on the promo below, this is going to be an especially big episode for Mick and Megan as the two of them get ready to have “the talk.” Is this going to be a huge part of determining their future? It sure looks like it!

We know that for a lot of people out there, there’s a real hope for something big to happen for these two characters and we absolutely get that. So much of this show is about a great love story, and we absolutely know that love can come in such a wide array of different forms. Why not go ahead and celebrate some of what we see here? These two have obviously gone through so much in a story that goes back decades, and there’s really only so much time that the show has to dive into it. Let’s just hope that eventually, it does venture into a fairly happy place for these two.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s remember that a lot of this story is going to be juxtaposed against what is happening with Abby and Evan in the present. There are two different love stories potentially being told here, after all, that are fantastic in their own way. Since we are still early in the season, we tend to think you’ll have a chance to see more bumps in the road.

