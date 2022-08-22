Severance season 2 premiere date: The best way to kick it off

For everyone out there hoping to get a Severance season 2 premiere date at Apple TV+, you probably know you’ll be waiting for a while. This show hasn’t begun filming yet! Until that happens, it’s hard to really see or imagine anything else.

Yet, we do still think there are a few things to talk about here while we wait, and that includes trying to figure out the best way to launch the show. What’s the best way for Apple to do that? You want to make this an event, especially since there’s the potential to shatter the ratings that we saw for season 1.

First things first, we absolutely expect that season 2 is going to launch at some point in the spring or summer. Based on production starting this fall, that is the #1 thing that makes the most sense. Beyond just that, we do think there’s a chance at a two-episode premiere or something like that to get people hooked against almost right away.

It there’s one thing we believe Apple is going to do in the new year, it is scale out a number of their bigger hits to the best of their ability. In our mind, that means that Severance will most likely start up at a different point than The Morning Show, which recently started production on its third season. These are going to be the two marquee hits for the streaming service early next year.

The best way to start Severance off

Beyond everything that we’ve mentioned so far, we hope that there’s going to be a big promotional campaign here. Think teasers, trailers, and a whole lot more. We hope that there is something more done than what we had back in season 1, where the show felt a little too under the radar, all things considered.

