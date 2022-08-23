His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date: 2022 start confirmed?

For those of you who are excited to see His Dark Materials season 3 arrive over on HBO, we have a little more good news on the subject!

Over the weekend before the House of the Dragon premiere, the network unveiled a preview for a number of other shows coming back next year. In the case of several of them, there were dates stamped that indicated the show was coming back next year. That’s not what we got with His Dark Materials. Instead, the indication we got from watching was that it would probably be back at some point in 2022. That makes sense, especially when you consider the production timeline and just long we’ve been waiting to see the show already.

Now, the biggest question mark is simply when HBO / BBC one would be bringing the show back. Our hope is that it’s at some point in November, since that would give it time to be properly promoted and for some video footage to actually start to surface.

For those out there not currently aware, season 3 is based largely on The Amber Spyglass, the third book in the Philip Pullman trilogy. This is also poised to be the final season, so you have to hope that we’re building towards some sort of proper, satisfying conclusion. We think that there will be; a lot of effort was put in from the start to create the best possible adaptation of the books. We’d say to prepare for adventure, but also of course a number of emotional moments. Would this show really end with any other way?

Whenever we do get a trailer for a third season, we tend to think that it’s going to be accompanied by some other good stuff. Take, for example, a trailer with some other teases on what’s next.

