Yellowstone season 5: The great Kevin Costner mystery

Yellowstone season 5 is set to come on the Paramount Network later this year, and we’re sure that the first seven episodes are going to be spectacular.

With that, it goes without saying that expectations are high for Kevin Costner. He’s the face of the show as John Dutton and we have a feeling that his political campaign is going to be a big part of what is coming up next. Of course, we know that he may not want to be the Governor of Montana, but he sees this as the only real option to protect his ranch.

Now, there’s another interesting element to think about here: The fact that Costner is also working on another Western project in Horizon, one that continues to add more and more impressive names to its cast. It is going to film this fall, with this marking his first big directorial project in some time. How is he going to balance this out and Yellowstone? That certainly remains a big question.

We should start off here, of course, by noting that we don’t expect Kevin to be leaving his main job playing John. Instead, this is a great launching pad for him to do other things, as well. Why wouldn’t you want to continue to balance everything out? It’s possible that Costner’s shooting may be done to accommodate his other job; or, Yellowstone will take a production pause between the first and second half of season 5. We know already that you’ll be waiting a while in order to see the next part of the story air after the first batch of episodes premieres.

