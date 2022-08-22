Ink Master season 14: Returning artists revealed for Paramount+

With the new iteration of Ink Master arriving on Paramount+ come Wednesday, September 7, isn’t it nice to know who will be taking part?

Today, the streaming service revealed not just the cast of participants, but also the key art above featuring new host Joel Madden and the judges: Former Ink Master champ Ryan Ashley alongside Nikko Hurtado and Ami James. This season will be shorter than the previous editions over at Spike / Paramount Network, which does justify on some level why we only have ten contestants.

Still, why only ten contestants? It could just be a testing ground to see if there is going to be audience for this show as a new home. The artists competing for the title have all taken part in the competition before, and the majority of them are rather recent.

Angel Rose: Season 11, Season 13

Bob Jones: Season 13

Chris Shockley: Season 11

Creepy Jason: Season 12

Deanna James: Season 10

Gian Karle: Season 8

Hiram Casas: Season 13

Holli Marie: Season 12,

Katie McGowan: Season 6, Season 9

Pon: Season 12

For those who don’t remember, season 13 did not get a chance to have a proper finale due to the global health crisis and for that reason especially, we’re excited that Angel and Bob (who were both finalists) are getting another chance here. Hiram didn’t make it to the very end, but was pretty darn close. There are a number of familiar faces and talented people in here, so this should be a good competition.

In addition to the aforementioned host and judges, Dave Navarro will appear here and there across the episodes to introduce big twists. We suppose that is the producers’ way of keeping at least some of the legacy of the original show alive.

