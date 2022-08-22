The Boys season 4 premiere date hopes as filming begins!

For everyone out there feverishly excited for The Boys season 4 to premiere on Amazon, here is another reason to be.

In a new post on Twitter today (see below), show boss Eric Kripke confirmed that today marks the start of production in Toronto! Not only that, but he shared the title for the season 4 premiere: “Department of Dirty Tricks.” Who is that a reference to?

Do you want to see our The Boys season 3 finale review? If so, go ahead and watch what we got below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of further insight.

As we prepare for the new season, it is abundantly clear already that many things are pretty darn different from what they once were. For starters, Homelander now is the man in charge over at Vought, and the Seven is in utter shambles. Supersonic is dead, Queen Maeve and Starlight are gone, and he’s going to have to replace Black Noir with someone new. Since the public doesn’t know that the original one Irving was killed, he can simply swap out the man in the costume for someone else.

When will new episodes air?

Most likely, not until either late 2023 or early 2024. While it may feel like a long ways to wait given when production is starting, this show takes a long time even after filming wraps. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done when it comes to adding in the visual effects and in the end, you also have to remember that Amazon will end up streaming a lot of these episodes whenever they want to do so. A little bit of patience here will go a long way.

