The Good Doctor season 6: The Good Lawyer spin-off in the works

Clearly, ABC has decided that six seasons in, The Good Doctor needs something a little more akin to an extended universe.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the network is currently developing a spin-off with studio Sony titled The Good Lawyer, which will air as a backdoor pilot in episode 13 of The Good Doctor season 6. The move is similar to what ABC did with The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds. The Good Lawyer will have a female lead named Joni, who is currently being cast alongside a mentor-of-sorts in Janet. The idea here seems to be a dynamic similar to what we have with Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff).

Want to know more? Take a look at the official descriptions for the two main characters below — though also know there are some potential spoilers ahead from The Good Doctor itself:

Relatively new to her upscale law firm, Joni, who is funny, eager, self-aware and a bit anxious, is part of Shaun’s legal defense team. Despite breezing through law school and her Bar exam, Joni’s OCD symptoms take a severe toll on her personal and professional life. Living with OCD, Joni has never wanted to be treated differently and is often embarrassed of her symptoms. She is a great lawyer but was forced to threaten to sue the firm (for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act) when they tried to fire her because of her peculiar behaviors.

Armed with a fierce intellect and a dry, rapier wit, Janet is a highly regarded attorney and partner at the firm. A seasoned veteran, Janet has represented Dr. Glassman in several legal matters over the course of 30 years; so Glassman turns to her to represent his protégé Shaun (Highmore). Having seen it all, Janet has developed a cynical side, which contributed to her attempt to fire Joni. But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to give Joni the rope to possibly hang both of them.

Is this a good idea?

It could be, but a lot of it is going to depend on the writing and casting. We get why ABC and Sony would want this, given that the show is an enormous hit more or less all over the world.

