She-Hulk season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Jen Walters’ next move

After the events of the premiere, do you want to learn more about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 1 episode 2 later this week? It’s almost a given, but we are really just scratching the surface of what this show could be.

Based on the promo below for Thursday’s new episode and beyond, one thing is starting to become clear: Jen Walters is starting to like her alter ego. After all, she’s starting to see more and more of the appeal of it. Rather than being treated as some sort of outcast, she’s actually loved and accepted. She’s getting more attention at her job, and also more from men at the same exact time.

Is there a disadvantage to some of her powers? If there is, that’s something that she will have to figure out more over time. We know that there are some threats that are still out there — take Titania, who made a brief appearance in the premiere. Also, we know that Tim Roth will eventually be playing some sort of role as Abomination. This is the most Hulk-centric show or movie we’ve had in the MCU for quite some time, with a lot of the reason for that being the studio-related complications of doing a solo Bruce Banner project. At least we tend to think there is more of Mark Ruffalo coming, so you will see him pop in here and there throughout the season.

Perhaps the most important thing to remember entering episode 2 is simply this: The show is supposed to be fun! It’s not the goal here to have an end product that is dark, brooding or serious. Sometimes, it’s good to have a few of these sprinkled in to the superhero pantheon here and there. Why not enjoy it?

