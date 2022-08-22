Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere date: A video tease

Before we even get into a deep discussion of an Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere date, there’s one thing we want to note: Just how happy we are that the show is continuing in the first place.

Let’s face it for a moment here: HBO Max isn’t exactly doing a great job of bringing back shows at the moment. Just a couple of weeks ago, we were worried this pirate-themed romantic comedy (that’s at least how we like to think of it) would be purged alongside Batgirl and some other shows. We’re pretty thrilled now to learn that this is not the case!

Not only are you going to see more of Our Flag Means Death, but the streaming service actually spotlighted the show alongside many other Max Originals in the promo below. While there isn’t a plethora of details in here in terms of what lies ahead, we do have a reminder as to the current plan for season 2 to arrive next year.

So when will you get further details? Most likely, it won’t be for a little while. We don’t foresee HBO Max being all that eager to rush anything along here, largely because they don’t have to. They can just take their time making sure that things are to their liking and reveal a little bit news once we get later in the year. If they don’t have any reason to rush things along, they won’t. It’s really just as simple as that.

Let’s just now cross our fingers that whenever this show does come back in season 2, it is able to capture the humor and charm that we saw this time around. We do recognize that this can be at times a pretty difficult thing in order to fully replicate.

