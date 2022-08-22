The Bachelorette spoilers: Gabby, Rachel set for hometown dates!

Tonight on The Bachelorette episode 7, we’re finally going to see hometown dates for Gabby and Rachel! This part of the season has been a long time coming and, of course, we anticipate that it will also come with its fair share of drama. How can it not?

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a new preview in which the two leads do what they can in order to prepare for the next phase of their journey, and also contend with some of their nerves at the same exact time. Gabby gets scared relentlessly meeting families, and she knows that she has a huge challenge ahead of her. After all, she knows that a lot of these parents may understandably have a lot of questions, and she has to encourage them to approach this project with an open mind. It’s just hard, given that they all know that she is also still considering other men. This is as weird and unorthodox a process as you’re ever going to find.

FOLLOW MATT AND JESS TV ON INSTAGRAM HERE!

Another one of the big problems right now is rather simple: Conflicted feelings. There’s no guarantee that all of these dates are going to go well, and we’ve seen that time and time again. Even though there are two leads this season, we also think at the same time that there is a certain format to these dates that is hard to shake. You’ll still see a lot of the content you’re used to, but perhaps sped up slightly since there are so many dates to get to!

By the end of this, both Gabby and Rachel should have their plan set for overnights — the next important part of the process.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 7 tonight?

Do you think Gabby and Rachel will be making any huge decisions? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Will the families be receptive to Gabby and Rachel during Hometowns? Find out on #TheBachelorette TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/a63y5h6Ls7 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 22, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







