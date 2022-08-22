And Just Like That season 2 premiere date: Is it coming in 2023?

If you are excited to learn a thing or two more regarding And Just Like That and a season 2 premiere date, we are 100% happy to help!

In a tease that aired this weekend, HBO Max confirmed 100% that the new season of the Sex and the City follow-up is going to be coming at some point in the new year. Given that season 1 premiered in late 2021, we certainly imagine that some people were hoping that we’d get to see a little bit more before we got around to Christmas and New Year’s Day. We know now that this 100% will not happen.

So what is going to be coming up in season 2? there are a lot of things that are official as of yet, but it was officially revealed that we’re going to be seeing the return of John Corbett as Aidan. Meanwhile, Che will play a big role following everything that happened with them and Miranda in season 1. Meanwhile, there are no plans for Samantha Jones to be featured on-screen. We do tend to think the character will be acknowledged again in some off-screen way, but there are no plans for Kim Cattrall to return.

Fingers crossed that we DO get a chance to see more news from Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast before we get to the end of the year. We know that the show is trying to be nostalgic on some level, but also give you a better sense of the latest chapter of these characters’ lives. Let’s hope that it brings some comedy, but also a few things that we wouldn’t see coming.

